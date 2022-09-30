See All Dermatologists in San Mateo, CA
Dr. Toby Maurer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Toby Maurer, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Toby Maurer, MD is a Dermatologist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Calgary / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with San Mateo Medical Center.

Dr. Maurer works at San Mateo Medical Center in San Mateo, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Warts and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Mateo Medical Center
    222 W 39th Ave, San Mateo, CA 94403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 206-8680
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Ucsf
    1001 Potrero Ave, San Francisco, CA 94110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 206-8680

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Mateo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ringworm
Warts
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Warts
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Maurer?

    Sep 30, 2022
    Dr. Mauer is a terrific physician, bright, inquisitive, a good listener, and a kind and generous human being. I would recommend Dr. Mauer to anyone seeking the advice of a wonderfully trained and caring dermatologist.
    Richard Royse — Sep 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Toby Maurer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Toby Maurer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Maurer to family and friends

    Dr. Maurer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Maurer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Toby Maurer, MD.

    About Dr. Toby Maurer, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871668509
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Calgary / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Toby Maurer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maurer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maurer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maurer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Maurer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maurer has seen patients for Ringworm, Warts and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maurer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Maurer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maurer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maurer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maurer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Toby Maurer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.