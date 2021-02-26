Overview of Dr. Todd Brandt, MD

Dr. Todd Brandt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and United Hospital.



Dr. Brandt works at Metro Urology in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Lake Elmo, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.