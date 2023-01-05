Dr. Todd Colonna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colonna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Colonna, MD
Dr. Todd Colonna, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Greater Washington Dermatology - Rockville2401 Research Blvd Ste 260, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 235-2518Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Greater Washington Dermatology - Olney18109 Prince Philip Dr Ste 370, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (240) 201-4703Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The staff was professional and no wait time.
About Dr. Todd Colonna, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1306826102
- University Of Va Med Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Dr. Colonna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Colonna using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Colonna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colonna has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Jock Itch, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colonna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
148 patients have reviewed Dr. Colonna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colonna.
