Overview

Dr. Todd Love, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Hope, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Love works at North Memorial Health Clinic – New Hope in New Hope, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.