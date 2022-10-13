Dr. Todd Luellen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luellen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Luellen, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Luellen, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA.
Locations
Steiner, Larry W Dr3263 Demetropolis Rd Ste 4, Mobile, AL 36693 Directions (251) 301-8292
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter have been seeing Dr. Luellyn for a number of years and he goes far and beyond to help with her situation !!
About Dr. Todd Luellen, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Dr. Luellen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luellen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luellen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luellen has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Adjustment Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luellen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Luellen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luellen.
