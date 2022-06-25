Dr. Todd Moffatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moffatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Moffatt, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Moffatt, MD
Dr. Todd Moffatt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Providence.
Dr. Moffatt's Office Locations
Waco Office1000 W State Highway 6, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 230-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moffatt?
I had melanoma of skin which required the services of Todd Moffatt M.D., and guidelines did not dictate this, but through his brilliance he heroically elected to remove the lymph nodes. Three of the seven nodes were hot. If he hadn't went that extra mile for me, I am a dead man. I also don't get the needed Oncology care. He is a master surgeon with 31 years of dedication. His atraumatic methods are so extraordinary that I barely needed pain pills after surgery. This is an incredibly brilliant surgeon and physician. You can count on him 100%. This is the most decent and wonderful man that I know. I am living on borrowed time because of Dr. Moffatt and it is the best time. I was incredibly scared and Dr. Moffatt saved me. I am a million times better man through him. I wake up every day and have an opportunity to, in a much smaller way, help someone the way Dr. Moffatt helped me. Dr. Moffatt saved me and we all appreciate him so much. God bless this fine healer. John Ritter
About Dr. Todd Moffatt, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1396744512
Education & Certifications
- Southwestern MC-Parkland Hosp
- Baylor Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moffatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moffatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moffatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moffatt has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moffatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Moffatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moffatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moffatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moffatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.