Dr. Todd Moffatt, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (18)
Map Pin Small Waco, TX
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Todd Moffatt, MD

Dr. Todd Moffatt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Providence.

Dr. Moffatt works at Todd A Moffatt MD Surgery in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moffatt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Waco Office
    1000 W State Highway 6, Waco, TX 76712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 230-1234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Incisional Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Todd Moffatt, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396744512
    Education & Certifications

    • Southwestern MC-Parkland Hosp
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Moffatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moffatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moffatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moffatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moffatt works at Todd A Moffatt MD Surgery in Waco, TX. View the full address on Dr. Moffatt’s profile.

    Dr. Moffatt has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moffatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Moffatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moffatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moffatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moffatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

