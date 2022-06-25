Overview of Dr. Todd Moffatt, MD

Dr. Todd Moffatt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Providence.



Dr. Moffatt works at Todd A Moffatt MD Surgery in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.