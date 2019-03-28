Dr. Todd Rosenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Rosenthal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Rosenthal's Office Locations
North Armenia Medical Center8004 N Armenia Ave Ste A, Tampa, FL 33604 Directions (813) 933-9131
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He listens to and treats his patients accordingly. I appreciate that he can make a clinical diagnosis and does not order a bunch of unnecessary tests
About Dr. Todd Rosenthal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1760403307
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran Gen Hospital
- Luthern Gen Hosp
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
