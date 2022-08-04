Overview

Dr. Todd Senn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Newberry County Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Senn works at Memorial Health Physicians - Heart Care Waters Ave in Savannah, GA with other offices in Vidalia, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.