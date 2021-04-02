Overview of Dr. Todd Turner, MD

Dr. Todd Turner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Turner works at Huntington Health Physicians in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.