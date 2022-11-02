Dr. Todd Worley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Worley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Worley, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio|University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Locations
Houston Methodist Surgical Associates Willowbrook13300 Hargrave Rd Ste 390, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-0869
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Worley preformed my gastric bypass surgery six years ago and I am here to tell you what a wonderful doctor he is. I was very reluctant before the surgery but he sat with me and answered each and every one of my questions. I never felt rushed when I was in his office or even when he would stop by my room after the surgery to check on me. His bedside manor was top notch. Thank You Dr Worley for making the process so easy and helping me see the me I always wanted to be. I would recommend him to every one.
About Dr. Todd Worley, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1477789931
Education & Certifications
- Minimally Invasive|University of Texas at Houston
- Saint Joseph Hospital|St. Joseph Hospital-Chicago
- St. Joseph Hospital -Chicago
- Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio|University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
