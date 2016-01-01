Overview

Dr. Tom McCormick, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Sterling, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.



Dr. McCormick works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Mount Sterling, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.