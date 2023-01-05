Overview of Dr. Tom Minas, MD

Dr. Tom Minas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Minas works at Tenet Florida Physician Services in Mangonia Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.