Dr. Tomas Delgado, MD
Overview of Dr. Tomas Delgado, MD
Dr. Tomas Delgado, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Natl U Nicaragua and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and Adventhealth Zephyrhills.
Dr. Delgado's Office Locations
William O Deweese MD PA13801 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 403, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 782-1070
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm not a doctor person, but Dr Delgado made me feel really comfortable from the beginning. He explains things that you can understand. He is a very through Dr. He tries things before surgery which is great because surgery was the last thing on my mind. I'm so grateful that I have him as a Dr. He's the best.
About Dr. Tomas Delgado, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881684215
Education & Certifications
- Presby University Hosp
- Temple University Hospital
- Fairview Hospital
- Natl U Nicaragua
- Neurosurgery
