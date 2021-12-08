Overview of Dr. Tommy Lee, MD

Dr. Tommy Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Heart Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Lee works at Dignity Health Medical Group Bakersfield - Golden Empire Cardiology in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.