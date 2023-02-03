Overview of Dr. Tongalp Tezel, MD

Dr. Tongalp Tezel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr



Dr. Tezel works at ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinoschisis, Retinal Cysts and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.