Dr. Tongalp Tezel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tongalp Tezel, MD
Dr. Tongalp Tezel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
Dr. Tezel works at
Dr. Tezel's Office Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue880 Third Avenue Floor 2, Suite F, New York, NY 10022 Directions
-
2
CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute635 West 165th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tezel?
I had a ruptured globe and ruptured cornea and a detached retina had I 5% chance to see after two surgeries I am on the mend to a full recovery. Thank you Dr Trief and Dr Tezel.
About Dr. Tongalp Tezel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Turkish
- 1306813522
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Saint Mary's Health Center|Ssm St Mary's Hlth Ctr
