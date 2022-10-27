Overview

Dr. Tony Kastoon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Kastoon works at German Rigesti MD PA in San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.