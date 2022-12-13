Dr. Toufic Melki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toufic Melki, MD
Overview of Dr. Toufic Melki, MD
Dr. Toufic Melki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Melki's Office Locations
-
1
The Retina Centers of Washington15020 Shady Grove Rd Ste 302, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 279-9123
-
2
Medstar Georgetown University Hospital3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (202) 944-5051Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
-
3
Retina Centers Of Washington1715 N George Mason Dr Ste 101, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 522-2366
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have my left eye surgery by Dr. Toufic Melki for Posterior Detachment at Suburban Hospital. Everything went smoothly. My eye sight is now functioning perfect.
About Dr. Toufic Melki, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1801979893
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melki has seen patients for Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Progressive High Myopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Melki speaks Arabic.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Melki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.