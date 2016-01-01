Dr. Trace Garner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trace Garner, MD
Overview of Dr. Trace Garner, MD
Dr. Trace Garner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monticello, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Garner works at
Dr. Garner's Office Locations
-
1
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Monticello766 H L Ross Dr, Monticello, AR 71655 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Warren404 S Bradley St, Warren, AR 71671 DirectionsMondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garner?
About Dr. Trace Garner, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1982921391
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Garner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Garner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garner works at
Dr. Garner has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.