Overview of Dr. Trace Garner, MD

Dr. Trace Garner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monticello, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Garner works at CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Monticello in Monticello, AR with other offices in Warren, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.