Overview

Dr. Tracy Beswick, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Beswick works at Center For Dermatology, Tulsa, OK in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.