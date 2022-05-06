Dr. Tracy Beswick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beswick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Beswick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracy Beswick, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Locations
General and Surgical Dermatology Office3915 E 51ST ST, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 749-5714
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very knowledgeable & friendly
About Dr. Tracy Beswick, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beswick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beswick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beswick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beswick has seen patients for Impetigo, Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beswick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Beswick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beswick.
