Dr. Tracy Black, MD
Overview of Dr. Tracy Black, MD
Dr. Tracy Black, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Black's Office Locations
Durham Medical Center4220 N Roxboro St, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 471-1518
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Regional Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Black for several years now as she has been treating me for hypothyroidism. She has been extremely wonderful. She is very caring, understanding and willing to discuss whatever concerns you have. I have recently been diagnosed with Diabetes and so thankful she can take care of my needs in this area as well. I totally trust her in providing the best care possible.
About Dr. Tracy Black, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1700853660
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
