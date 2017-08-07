See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Durham, NC
Dr. Tracy Black, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tracy Black, MD

Dr. Tracy Black, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.

Dr. Black works at Duke Outpatient Clinic in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Black's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Durham Medical Center
    4220 N Roxboro St, Durham, NC 27704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 471-1518

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Duke Regional Hospital
  • Duke University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 07, 2017
    I have been seeing Dr. Black for several years now as she has been treating me for hypothyroidism. She has been extremely wonderful. She is very caring, understanding and willing to discuss whatever concerns you have. I have recently been diagnosed with Diabetes and so thankful she can take care of my needs in this area as well. I totally trust her in providing the best care possible.
    Mickey Harris in Hillsborough, NC — Aug 07, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tracy Black, MD
    About Dr. Tracy Black, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700853660
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY
