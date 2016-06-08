Dr. Kuniega-Pietrzak accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tracy Kuniega-Pietrzak, MD
Overview
Dr. Tracy Kuniega-Pietrzak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Towson, MD.
Dr. Kuniega-Pietrzak works at
Locations
Eating Recovery Center Baltimore6535 N Charles St Ste 300, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 427-3900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kuniega is an inpatient psychiatrist on the Center for Eating Disorders Unit at Sheppard Pratt Hospital and does not provide any outpatient services. You may not agree with all of her decisions but she honestly makes them from a place of caring and concern. She's both maternal and clinical in the same breath. I would not hesitate to recommend her services to anyone who needed inpatient care.
About Dr. Tracy Kuniega-Pietrzak, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1174625172
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Kuniega-Pietrzak has seen patients for Eating Disorders, Anorexia and Psychiatric Evaluation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuniega-Pietrzak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuniega-Pietrzak. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuniega-Pietrzak.
