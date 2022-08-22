Dr. Tracy Turner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Turner, MD
Overview of Dr. Tracy Turner, MD
Dr. Tracy Turner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Turner's Office Locations
1st Choice Obstetrics & Gynecology920 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 400, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 882-8050
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Turner now for 7 years. I recently had my first pregnancy (twins) with her and I am thankful for how she handled my case. I was nervous being a first time twin Mom, but she knew what she was doing and partnered with a great MFM. She delivered my babies (31wks6days) without a hitch. I recovered well and her office staff are just as wonderful. She has wonderful bedside manners and is thoughtful. When I first moved to Houston, I was skeptical about having to find an OBGYN because my former doctor was top tier, but Dr. Turner is the same! I love her and I'm so thankful for her. I recommend all of my family and friends to her. The wait time in her office is manageable. I've never gotten to the point of "Oh my gosh, what is taking so long". They are timely. Friendly. Also, they explained all of my potential cost upfront for my pregnancy/delivery. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Tracy Turner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1558349951
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
