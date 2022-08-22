Overview of Dr. Tracy Turner, MD

Dr. Tracy Turner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Turner works at FIRST CHOICE OB/GYN in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.