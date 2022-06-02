Dr. Bui has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trang Bui, MD
Overview of Dr. Trang Bui, MD
Dr. Trang Bui, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Bui works at
Dr. Bui's Office Locations
West University Internal Medicine Pllc3400 Bissonnet St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77005 Directions (713) 375-2941
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Bui for over 20 years!!!! Enough said Love my Doctor... She's always always on time she will never let you sit and wait like other doctors, Dr. Bui will always call you with lab work results NO ONE ELSE WILL CALL... Love it
About Dr. Trang Bui, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1912935164
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
Dr. Bui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Bui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.