Overview of Dr. Trang Nguyen-Le, DO

Dr. Trang Nguyen-Le, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Mclaren Greater Lansing.



Dr. Nguyen-Le works at Arizona Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Henderson, NV and Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.