Dr. Travis Grotz, MD
Dr. Travis Grotz, MD is a Hepatopancreaticobiliary Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1667
Dr. Grotz was my surgeon during my cancer treatment. He preformed HIPEC and performed a full gastrectomy . I couldn’t be in better hands. He’s caring, listens to his patients and is very responsive. His staff is also amazing! I’m so thankful for his genuine work.
About Dr. Travis Grotz, MD
- Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1245496934
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
