Dr. Travis Grotz, MD

Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Dr. Travis Grotz, MD is a Hepatopancreaticobiliary Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Grotz works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Cancer
Skin Grafts

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 11, 2022
    Dr. Grotz was my surgeon during my cancer treatment. He preformed HIPEC and performed a full gastrectomy . I couldn’t be in better hands. He’s caring, listens to his patients and is very responsive. His staff is also amazing! I’m so thankful for his genuine work.
    Ann A. — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Travis Grotz, MD

    • Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245496934
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Travis Grotz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grotz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grotz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grotz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grotz works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Grotz’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Grotz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grotz.

