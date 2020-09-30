See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Novi, MI
Dr. Travis Lee, DO

Pain Management
4.6 (28)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Travis Lee, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Pain Management, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at KureSmart Pain Management - Locations in MD, DE, MI in Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    KureSmart Pain Management - Novi
    46325 W 12 Mile Rd, Novi, MI 48377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 697-2880
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis of the Spine
Back Pain
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Arthritis of the Spine
Back Pain
Botox® for Chronic Migraine

Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 30, 2020
    Have to agree, the company that took over the practice after Dr. Lee left is lacking. Sent me a bill for my last visit even though they said everything would carry over from Kure. Come to find out from BCBS that they are a non-participating provider until they get their paperwork in. Would have been nice for them to share prior to my visits. Showed up this am for a procedure but had to reschedule as they didn't share with me the proper prep needed. Very frustrating. For those who want to know where he ended up. He is now working at Sparrow Pain Management in Lansing!
    About Dr. Travis Lee, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194089011
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McLaren Oakland Hospital
    Medical Education
    • MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
