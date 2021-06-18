See All Rheumatologists in Pikeville, KY
Dr. Travis Sizemore, DO

Rheumatology
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Pikeville, KY
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Travis Sizemore, DO

Dr. Travis Sizemore, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin and Saint Joseph London.

They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sizemore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    911 Bypass Rd Bldg A, Pikeville, KY 41501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 430-2208
  2. 2
    Alpha Surgical Specialists
    1406 W 5th St Ste 302, London, KY 40741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 330-7345
  3. 3
    Kentuckyone Health Medical Group
    1025 Saint Joseph Ln, London, KY 40741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 330-7345
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Corbin
  • Saint Joseph London

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 18, 2021
    Wonderful doctor. Kind, attentive, caring. Doesn’t dismiss you after one round of labs. Sincerely listens. Best doctor I’ve ever had! Thank you Dr. Sizemore for helping me!
    K — Jun 18, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Travis Sizemore, DO
    About Dr. Travis Sizemore, DO

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154760601
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Travis Sizemore, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sizemore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sizemore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sizemore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sizemore has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sizemore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sizemore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sizemore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sizemore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sizemore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

