Dr. Trenton Nauser, MD is a Pulmonologist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Missouri - Kansas City - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.



Dr. Nauser works at Menorah Pulmonary and Critical Care Consultants in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.