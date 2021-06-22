Dr. Trenton Nauser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nauser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trenton Nauser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Trenton Nauser, MD is a Pulmonologist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Missouri - Kansas City - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.
Locations
Menorah Pulmonary and Critical Care Consultants5701 W 119th St Ste 308, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 382-5408
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr Nauser maybe 5 yrs ago when he was at the VA. I have COPD and it cost me nothing as a disabled vet to see him. When he left and went to Menorah, I liked his bedside manner, professionalism, etc enough that although I now pay to see him it is worth it to me. He's friendly, is never too hurried to answer your questions and hes a great guy. I was in Menorah a few months ago for surgery on something else ..... could not have visitors (not even my wife due to the pandemic) and when he found out I was there he stopped by to talk for a while. Overall nice guy and thorough.
About Dr. Trenton Nauser, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1316961006
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Medical Center - University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital - Washington University School of Medicine
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital - Washington University School of Medicine
- University of Missouri - Kansas City - School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nauser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nauser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nauser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nauser has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nauser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nauser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nauser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nauser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nauser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.