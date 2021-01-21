Dr. Trevor Lindsay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trevor Lindsay, MD
Overview of Dr. Trevor Lindsay, MD
Dr. Trevor Lindsay, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Lindsay's Office Locations
Comprehensive Anesthesia Svs101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 2 115 Longwood Dr SW Ste A, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-1738
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
HE DOES NOT DO TELEHEALTH! BUT, He listens to you, discerns wisely and provides the best medication if necessary. The office manager keeps all running smoothly. I’ve never had to wait long to talk to him. His office is friendly, clean and has easy parking and access. I’ve used him many years & sometimes with my mom. I’m only changing because I need Telehealth.
About Dr. Trevor Lindsay, MD
- Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA
- Psychiatry
