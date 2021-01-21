Overview of Dr. Trevor Lindsay, MD

Dr. Trevor Lindsay, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Lindsay works at Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.