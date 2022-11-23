Dr. Schmitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trevor Schmitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Trevor Schmitz, MD
Dr. Trevor Schmitz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Mahaska Health Partnership, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center, Mercyone Newton Medical Center, Ottumwa Regional Health Center and Pella Regional Health Center.
Dr. Schmitz works at
Dr. Schmitz's Office Locations
Iowa Ortho450 Laurel St # A, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 247-8400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mahaska Health Partnership
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- Mercyone Newton Medical Center
- Ottumwa Regional Health Center
- Pella Regional Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schmitz is simply the best!
About Dr. Trevor Schmitz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmitz works at
Dr. Schmitz has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmitz.
