Dr. Tri-Dung Hoang, MD

Internal Medicine
1.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tri-Dung Hoang, MD

Dr. Tri-Dung Hoang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Hoang works at Medical Clinic in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Rancho Cordova, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-dung G. Hoang MD Inc.
    6540 Stockton Blvd Ste 3A, Sacramento, CA 95823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 391-0170
  2. 2
    Hung G Hoang MD Incorporated
    2001 Zinfandel Dr Ste B2, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 858-8515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Vitamin D Deficiency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Biopsy
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout Chevron Icon
  Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pharyngitis
Physical Examination
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    1.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tri-Dung Hoang, MD?
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hoang to family and friends

    Dr. Hoang's Office & Staff

    Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    Staff friendliness and courteousness
    Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hoang

    Level of trust in provider's decisions
    How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    How well provider listens and answers questions
    Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Tri-Dung Hoang, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Hmong, Lao and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043268014
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tri-Dung Hoang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoang speaks Cantonese, Hmong, Lao and Vietnamese.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoang. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

