Overview of Dr. Tri-Dung Hoang, MD

Dr. Tri-Dung Hoang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Hoang works at Medical Clinic in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Rancho Cordova, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.