Dr. Tricia Andrews, MD is a Dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School.



Dr. Andrews works at Jacksonville Dermatology Assocs in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Cold Sore along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.