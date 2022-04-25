Dr. Tricia Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tricia Andrews, MD
Dr. Tricia Andrews, MD is a Dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School.
Dr. Andrews works at
Tricia R Andrews MD Pl8075 Gate Pkwy W Ste 201, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 279-8202
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr.Andrews has met my skin needs for over 10 years and has helped me battle skin cancers which pop up now at less frequent basis. Her skin examinations are thorough; every inch of you is inspected. Her treatment is proactive, and it has kept me alive. Initial appointments may be hard to get, but she is well worth the wait. The few times I needed an immediate appointment, I had one. I feel very fortunate and grateful that she is my dermatologist.
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1427031509
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Mayo Medical School
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrews has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Cold Sore, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
