Dr. Trieu Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trieu Ho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Trieu Ho, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Heb, WHS East Campus and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Dr. Ho works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Heart Care PA2401 S FM 51 Ste 200, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (940) 627-0044
-
2
Baylor Scott & White Texas Urogynecology2020 W State Highway 114 Ste 190, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (940) 627-0044
- 3 4716 DEXTER DR, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 221-0022
-
4
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Grapevine1650 W College St, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (940) 627-0044Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Texas Health Heb
- WHS East Campus
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ho?
After doing an extensive searching to find a physician to perform my atrial fibrillation ablation after previous failed ablation. I was recommended to see Dr. Ho. We are from Louisiana and couldn’t be happier to able to meet Dr. Ho. We found him to be very caring, very knowledgeable, and very humble in his works. He is taking lot of his time to explaining to us about our options. He is very straight forward and not try to persuade us to consider the ablation. However, I decided to go with the ablation and couldn’t be happier with the outcome. I am now free of atrial fibrillation for the last 6 years and have my life back. I couldn’t have these life quality without Dr. Ho
About Dr. Trieu Ho, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1568634681
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Disease and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.