Dr. Trinh Meyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Trinh Meyer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manchester, NH. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.
Dr. Meyer works at
Locations
Hitchcock Clinicthe100 Hitchcock Way, Manchester, NH 03104 Directions (603) 695-2745Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Meyer is a top-notch gastroenterologist!!! Caring, professional, and thorough! I recommend her highly!
About Dr. Trinh Meyer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1164563268
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.