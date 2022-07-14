Overview of Dr. Trinh Tran, MD

Dr. Trinh Tran, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Westfield, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from United Med Schs and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Mercy, Community Howard Regional Health, Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Riverview Health.



Dr. Tran works at AllCare Rheumatology in Westfield, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Lupus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.