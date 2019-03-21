Dr. Troy Buck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Buck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Troy Buck, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Maywood, IL. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Buck works at
Locations
Building Room 31022160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-6462Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Loyola Ctr for Health At Burr Ridge Women's Health6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (708) 327-1000Tuesday8:00am - 4:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
12 years ago this doctor gave me to SI injections I couldn’t even stand up I’ve never had a problem again
About Dr. Troy Buck, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1083884308
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buck accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buck works at
Dr. Buck has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Buck. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buck.
