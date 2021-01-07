Dr. Troy Houseworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houseworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Houseworth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Troy Houseworth, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Houseworth works at
Locations
Franciscan Center for Weight Management34503 9th Ave S Ste 103, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Troy Houseworth, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houseworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houseworth accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houseworth works at
Dr. Houseworth has seen patients for Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houseworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
