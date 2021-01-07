See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Troy Houseworth, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Troy Houseworth, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Houseworth works at Franciscan Center for Weight Management in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Franciscan Center for Weight Management
    34503 9th Ave S Ste 103, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Troy Houseworth, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1508890138
    Education & Certifications

    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    • General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Troy Houseworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houseworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Houseworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Houseworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Houseworth works at Franciscan Center for Weight Management in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Dr. Houseworth’s profile.

    Dr. Houseworth has seen patients for Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houseworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Houseworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houseworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houseworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houseworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

