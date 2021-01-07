Overview

Dr. Troy Houseworth, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Houseworth works at Franciscan Center for Weight Management in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.