Dr. Trusharth Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Trusharth Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
They frequently treat conditions like Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury), Trigeminal Neuralgia and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 550 PO Box, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 686-2410
-
2
Premier Family Medicine Center LLC484 Irvin Ct Ste 110, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (770) 962-3642
-
3
Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Cumming1200 Bald Ridge Marina Rd Ste 150, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 962-3642
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is very professional and caring. He listens to you and gives great advice. He inserted a Spinal Nerve Stimulation device and did an excellent job.
About Dr. Trusharth Patel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1699705525
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
