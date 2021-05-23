Overview

Dr. Tuan-Huy Tran, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Tran works at Diabetes & Metabolism Associates, APMC in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.