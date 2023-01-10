Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tulika Jain, MD
Overview
Dr. Tulika Jain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Dr. Jain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CIVA - Dallas7150 Greenville Ave Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 369-3613
-
2
CIVA - Greenville4211 Joe Ramsey Blvd E Ste 105, Greenville, TX 75401 Directions (205) 975-7387
-
3
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists1005 W Ralph Hall Pkwy Ste 137, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (214) 369-3613
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jain?
Dr. Jain is always good, helpful in explaining things in detail and is good about discussing any problems that may occur.
About Dr. Tulika Jain, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1336128909
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.