Overview of Dr. Tutankhamen Pappoe, MD

Dr. Tutankhamen Pappoe, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Arizona Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Pappoe works at East Valley Spine & Sports Medicine Center in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.