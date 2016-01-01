Dr. Tutankhamen Pappoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tutankhamen Pappoe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tutankhamen Pappoe, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Arizona Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Pappoe's Office Locations
Chandler Office725 S Dobson Rd Ste 203, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 807-6500
South Chandler3960 E Riggs Rd Ste 2, Chandler, AZ 85249 Directions (480) 807-6500
Mesa Office4858 E Baseline Rd Ste 107, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 807-6500
Scottsdale Office5020 E Shea Blvd Ste 210, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 807-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Arizona Specialty Hospital
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Medical Network
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Sierra Choice
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1205818614
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Univeristy Of Medicine & Dentistry Of New Jersy
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Yale University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Pappoe has seen patients for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappoe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappoe.
