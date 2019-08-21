Dr. Ty Schwertfeger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwertfeger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ty Schwertfeger, MD
Overview of Dr. Ty Schwertfeger, MD
Dr. Ty Schwertfeger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa, Kansas Medical Center, Nmc Health and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Schwertfeger's Office Locations
Neurology Consultants Of Kansas2135 N Collective Ln, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 261-3220
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa
- Kansas Medical Center
- Nmc Health
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I feel fortunate to have Dr. Schwertfeger as one of my doctors. He is a great listener, empathetic and wants to help.
About Dr. Ty Schwertfeger, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwertfeger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwertfeger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwertfeger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwertfeger has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Migraine and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwertfeger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwertfeger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwertfeger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwertfeger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwertfeger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.