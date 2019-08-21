Overview of Dr. Ty Schwertfeger, MD

Dr. Ty Schwertfeger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa, Kansas Medical Center, Nmc Health and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Schwertfeger works at Neurology Consultants Of Kansas in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Migraine and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.