Dr. Tze Ip, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Ip works at Mission Heritage Medical Group in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.