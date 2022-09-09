Dr. Tze Ip, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tze Ip, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tze Ip, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Ip works at
Locations
Diane Zebari MD26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 120, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-3388
Mission Hospital Regional Medical Center27700 Medical Center Rd, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-1400MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Ip for 5 months since my heart attack. Dr. Ip has an exceptional educational background. From the time I first saw him in the hospital until today, he has demonstrated a very caring demeanor. He has on numerous occasions made himself unbelievably accessible by returning my calls to his office within hours. I have never felt rushed when speaking with him. He always takes as much time as necessary to answer all of my questions to my complete satisfaction whether my visit with him is in person or a tele-visit. I would highly recommend Dr. Ip to anyone seeking an excellent cardiologist. As an added bonus Dr. Ip's staff is very pleasant and helpful.
About Dr. Tze Ip, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1316924947
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ip accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ip works at
Dr. Ip has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ip on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ip. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ip.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.