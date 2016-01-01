Dr. Ubaldo Martinez-Outschoorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez-Outschoorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ubaldo Martinez-Outschoorn, MD
Overview of Dr. Ubaldo Martinez-Outschoorn, MD
Dr. Ubaldo Martinez-Outschoorn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Complutense de Madrid Facultad de Medicina and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Martinez-Outschoorn works at
Dr. Martinez-Outschoorn's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases925 Chestnut St Ste 420A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez-Outschoorn?
About Dr. Ubaldo Martinez-Outschoorn, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1801004106
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Universidad Complutense de Madrid Facultad de Medicina
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez-Outschoorn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez-Outschoorn accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez-Outschoorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez-Outschoorn works at
Dr. Martinez-Outschoorn has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Reticulosarcoma and Bone Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez-Outschoorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martinez-Outschoorn speaks Spanish.
252 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez-Outschoorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez-Outschoorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez-Outschoorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez-Outschoorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.