Overview of Dr. Ubaldo Martinez-Outschoorn, MD

Dr. Ubaldo Martinez-Outschoorn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Complutense de Madrid Facultad de Medicina and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Martinez-Outschoorn works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Reticulosarcoma and Bone Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.