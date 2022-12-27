Dr. Uday Poonamallee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poonamallee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uday Poonamallee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Uday Poonamallee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Sutter Amador Hospital.
Michael Gaddini MD1600 Creekside Dr Ste 3600, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 983-7200
Mmg1561 Creekside Dr Ste 170, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 983-5557
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Sutter Amador Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Completely satisfied with the diagnosis and treatment of my BPH. Dr. Poonamalle is very professional, and likewise his staff. Getting treated for BPH is concerning at best, but all aspects of the treatment were clearly explained, making the entire process less scary. From a patient's perspective, 7 weeks after water vapor therapy, my BPH symptoms are greatly reduced, and I continue to improve. I'm a very satisfied patient.
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1275756314
- New York University
Dr. Poonamallee has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poonamallee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
