Overview

Dr. Ujagger Dhillon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Dhillon works at California Digestive Disease Center in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.