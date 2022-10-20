Dr. Ulka Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ulka Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ulka Desai, MD
Dr. Ulka Desai, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai's Office Locations
Nephrology, Dialysis, and Transplantation Associates6560 Fannin St Ste 1824, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 379-7206
Nephrology, Dialysis, and Transplantation Associates1700 ROMANO PARK LN, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 606-3010
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband's experience with Dr. Desai has been good. She is very pleasant and easy to talk to, she answers questions, and she does not keep patients waiting long for office visits. However, one concern and being able to reach her medical assistant, who I have never been able to reach by telephone and who seldom returns phone calls.
About Dr. Ulka Desai, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1841481025
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
- The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center - Austin
- Topiwala National Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.