Overview of Dr. Ulka Desai, MD

Dr. Ulka Desai, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at Nephrology, Dialysis, and Transplantation Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.