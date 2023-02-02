Dr. Tok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ulker Tok, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ulker Tok, MD
Dr. Ulker Tok, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Benson Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Tok works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tok's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Rheumatology Pllc1925 W Orange Grove Rd Ste 307, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 792-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Benson Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tok?
After 8 years of not knowing what illness I have, Dr Tok took a lot of blood work and after getting my results told me the reason why the other doctors had trouble was because I did not have one autoimmune disease but I had two. Ever since then she has treated me and been wonderful. What I like most about her is that she is busy trying to help as many patients as she can so she is straight and to the point. A very good multi task person who listens and is writing things down on the keyboard but still hears what I am saying. It took me four months in Tucson to get a great doctor in Rheumatology and was told I may have to go to the Phoenix area. So glad I found Dr Tok. Dr Tok has an amazing office manager Jennifer and all the staff are friendly. I recommend her to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Ulker Tok, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073580924
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tok accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tok works at
Dr. Tok has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tok speaks Spanish.
126 patients have reviewed Dr. Tok. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.