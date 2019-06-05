Overview

Dr. Uma Rao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford.



Dr. Rao works at Chestnut Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.