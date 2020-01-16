Dr. Umaima Jamaluddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamaluddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Umaima Jamaluddin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Umaima Jamaluddin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Bombay and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Umaima Jamaluddin M.d.100 W Columbus St Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 327-3821Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr.J she is awesome found tumor in me when a fnp didn’t want to do a pelvic check on me when I complained of pain.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Gujarati, Hindi, Indian and Spanish
- 1609827039
- Kern Med Center
- Oldham Infirm
- University Bombay
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
